The ongoing jubilation from newly-completed Senior High School (SHS) students has elicited nostalgia for songstress Diana Hamilton.

The gospel musician has joined the train as she remembers her schooling days back at Ghana National College.

Specifically a guest in the Charlotte Bart-Plange house, Madam Hamilton dropped a throwback photo of her donning the school’s Friday wear.

This was some decades ago when she was still a teenager rocking the ancient ponk hairstyle.

The photo, she said, is to remember how far God’s grace had brought her; from an ordinary quiet student to an award-winning musician.

She attended Ghana National College after she completed Morning Star School located at Cantonments, Accra.

Currently, she is a registered nurse in the United Kingdom where she is currently based with her husband and children.