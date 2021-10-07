Nigerian soldiers have reportedly arrested popular Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu, in Upper Iweka area of Anambra state.

Reports are that the veteran actor was manhandled for putting on an outfit with colours of the Biafran Flag.

Mr Agu’s vehicle was stopped by soldiers who wasted no time in bringing him out of his bus.

In the video making the rounds on social media, he was seen struggling with the soldiers as they drag him out.

At a point in the video, the actor was spotted out of his car which had the inscription “Chinwetalu Films”.

The car was then searched by the security operatives before he was manhandled by the soldiers who fired some shots to scare off the crowd which gathered.

Recall, the Nigerian Government has banned the display of the Biafran Flag in any part of the country. Biafran is a secessionist state in Nigeria attempting to gain recognition.

Last month, Mr Agu went viral on social media after wearing an outfit made of the Biafran Flag with many Nigerians stating on social media that ‘nothing must happen’ to the popular thespian.

Meanwhile, some youth have protested the manner and reason for the actor’s arrest in public.

Watch video below: