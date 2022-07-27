Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known in showbiz circles as Tima Kumkum, has joined others to light up their alma mater, Ghana National College.

Tima and her colleagues joined the current cohort of students to celebrate the school’s Students Representative Council (SRC) Week dubbed ‘nostalgia’.

Tima who completed Ghana National College in 2005, gave a talk on career after school alongside Irene Giacoobe one of the best designers in Ghana and the Director of Royalcouture, also an old student of the school who completed in 2002.

The duo used their talk session to inspire the students, advising them to dare when they do come out of school.

There was a medical team from Altmed Clinic – Dr Daniel Fordjour, Mr Ohene, a pharmacist who also gave a health talk on menstrual hygiene as well as drug intake.

There was also a fashion show to climax the occasion.

The Domestic headmistress of the school, Mrs Gifty Arthur Yamoah, was grateful to the team for making time off their busy schedules to talk to the students.

Below are some photos of the session: