A Nigerian man, Sunny Anwamini aka Sunny Enyindah Anwamini or Apostle Sunny Chigeru, arrested for fraud, has been granted GHS 20K with three sureties, two must be justified.

This comes after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on July 21, 2022, arrested the suspect and charged him with three counts of uttering forged documents, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

The accused, between January 2017 and May 2022, allegedly used forged documents including an Export Declaration Form from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to obtain various sums of money totaling $6,500,000 from one Mazen Farakh, the complainant, under the pretext of exporting teak wood from Ghana to him in Ukraine.

The accused was arraigned before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court 2 presided over by Her Ladyship Elfreda Dankyi.

After the accused person’s plea was taken, EOCO’s legal team prosecuting on behalf of the Republic, prayed the court to take into consideration the amount involved in the offence allegedly committed in granting bail.

EOCO in a statement said the court in its ruling set the terms of bail at GHS20K.

The accused is to surrender his passport and other travelling documents and to report twice a week to the EOCO headquarters.