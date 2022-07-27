Sampson Bismark Gyampo, the father of political science lecturer at the University of Ghana , Prof Ransford Gyampo, has been laid to rest.

The solemn ceremony came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in London.

It was a difficult moment for Prof Gyampo as he stood in front of relatives and sympathisers to read a tribute in honour of his father.

His emotions got a better part of him and he broke down in tears and wept uncontrollably.

Senior Gyampo passed on on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after an illness.

He was 87 years.