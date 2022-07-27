Sampson Bismark Gyampo, the father of political science lecturer at the University of Ghana , Prof Ransford Gyampo, has been laid to rest.

The solemn ceremony came off on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in London.

It was a difficult moment for Prof Gyampo as he stood in front of relatives and sympathisers to read a tribute in honour of his father.

His emotions got a better part of him and he broke down in tears and wept uncontrollably.

Senior Gyampo passed on on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after an illness.

He was 87 years.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR