Millicent Nukornoo, a 14-year-old girl who was admitted to the 37 Military Hospital due to a heart valve condition, tragically passed away around 4:30 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Her parents, residents of Anloga in the Volta Region, were urgently seeking financial aid for their daughter’s surgery.

Citi News published a story to that effect to help raise funds for the family, with their contact details attached to the story.

Medical professionals at the hospital diagnosed Millicent with damaged heart valves, one of which was irreparably damaged. This led to swollen legs and significant discomfort.

To address her critical condition, her parents needed $16,000 for heart surgery expected to be performed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Rev. Daniel Quashigah of Anloga, a pastor close to the family, stated that the parents are distressed following their daughter’s passing.

He also thanked generous donors who heeded the urgent call for help.

Rev. Quashigah shared, “I sadly seize this moment to sincerely thank you and your great platform. We tearfully lost Millicent Nukornoo yesterday [Sunday] between 4:30 pm. Millicent was admitted at the 37 military Hospital on Sunday 4 February last month. The parents are in distress now.”

“However, they are extremely grateful for the prompt response you and your platform provided. They confirmed to me that because of the story you published online, he received an alert of GH¢1000, and her mother also confirmed an alert of GH¢2500 from kind-hearted Ghanaians.”

Once again, we are extremely grateful to you and your platform. May God Almighty reward your good deeds a thousand times more.”

ALSO READ:

Two confirmed dead in another accident in Offinso North

Don’t assent to Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Finance Ministry tells Akufo-Addo