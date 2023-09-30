Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM once again lived up to expectation with its ever-entertaining Family Kolor Paaty.

The biggest family party before Christmas thrilled revellers with good music and many games.

Anticipation built up at noon of Saturday, September 30, 2023, when patrons, young and old began trooping to the venue – Legon Botanical Gardens.

The families with their food baskets and mats moved in with excited laughter and cheers.

The event started on the right note with a powerful ministration by Rev. Kwamena Idan and other gospel musicians including Patience Nyarko, Perez Music and Celestine Donkor.

After giving to God what he deserves, the atmosphere quickly charged when top presenters like Kwame Oboadie, ABY, Abena Pokuaa, Pokuaa 101, Mike 2, Don Itchi, OPD took centre stage.

Teen artiste, Photocopy also had his moment on stage and entertained his peers.

Then came time for the much awaited giveaways. Many patrons went home with a lot of goodies from sponsors.

Another side attraction was the live news presentation [Adom FM ‘Kase3’] at the picturesque Legon Botanical Gardens.

In all, the event was worth the time, and the smiles on the faces of the patrons, especially the children, was that of satisfaction.

Check out interesting photos of all you missed:

Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty