Zoomlion and Graphic Communications launches campaign to name cleanest region in Ghana

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Graphic Communications have launched a campaign to rank all 16 regions in Ghana and name the cleanest in terms of environmental sanitation.

The campaign which was launched at the HO Central Market in the Volta region will rank all regions on proper waste management methods and general sanitation practices which will attain a score of 60% by the assessment team as well as 40% votes from the public.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa at a ceremony to launch the event indicated that poor environmental practices remains a matter of concern in the various regions causing ill health among community members.

He said the main causing factor is indiscriminate waste disposal which is due to ignorance, indifference or complacency.

Dr. Letsa said the cleanest region ranking is an appropriate measure that will help cultivate good environmental sanitation practices through competition among regions.

“It will drive Community participation by the involvement of people, schools, businesses and local organizations by engaging in clean-ups, recycling programs and tree planting initiatives”, he emphasized.

He said the Volta region known as the “Oxygen City” due to the quality of its air and other good environmental practices will retain its position as the cleanest region.

The Communications Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah in her statement expressed the commitment of Zoomlion to ensure total environmental cleanliness.

She said the company provides total waste management solutions by providing waste bins, waste haulage and recycling facilities.

“We have digitized waste collection through a USSD code. By dialing *857# you can reach out to us for payment and other service request”, she pointed.

The Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ato Afful said proper waste management, green initiatives and toilet management enhance collective wellbeing of the population.

“That means we must all have a proactive approach towards handling our natural resources to leave a legacy for our future generations”, he emphasized.

The queen mother of Ho-Ahoe, Mama Kuma II who chaired the ceremony described the cleanest region ranking campaign as a step in the right direction towards galvanizing community participation to keep our communities clean.

The campaign is also being supported by the Environmental Service Providers Association(ESPA) and NERASOL IT Solutions.