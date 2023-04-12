Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has taken a swipe at former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah for claiming former players have been sidelined in the administration of football in the country.

According to him, Appiah needs to seek professional knowledge in football administration before seeking a top role in Ghana football.

Stephen Appiah also a former Juventus ace insisted that,football administration is not about grammar.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” the former Black Stars skipper told Sunyani-based Sompa FM.

However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, Oduro Sarfo said being a legend is not enough.

He cited former Barcelona forward, Samuel Eto’o as an example of a legend who educated himself in football administration before becoming Cameroon FA President to buttress his point.

“Samuel Eto’o is the FA President for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest,” he said.

“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he added.