Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei is currently the talk of the town after his interview with the Recording Academy popularly known as The Grammy’s aired online.

Bisa Kdei, 37, who was a guest on the latest edition of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, an interview show organized by the Recording Academy which features global music stars, made a few personal revelations on the show.

Born Richard Kwaku Dei Appiah, the “Mansa” crooner got the internet buzzing when he spoke about his favourite snacks, tea, and fruits.

The musician revealed that, his preference for mint tea was because it calms him down when on tour. When mint tea is unavailable, Bisa Kdei opts for apple juice, which he says provides similar benefits.

“On my tours, I like tea. Mint tea to be precise. If I have tea I’m okay, if I don’t, I like apple juice because it acts like tea for me and calms me down.”

According to him, plantain chips stood out as a travel must-have because it reminds him of home.

He said the popular snack prepared at home by his late mother dates back to his childhood.

“I also like some snacks, I don’t mind doing plantain chips. In Ghana, plantain chips are very common. You can find it on the streets. When my parents are coming back from work, they bring us plantain chips. Even my mother makes it at home for us. So, it’s been part of me since childhood,” he disclosed.

His fondness for fruits was another aspect of his personal life that he shared during the interview.

Mangoes and bananas are two of his favourites, and he credits his father for introducing him to their health benefits.

Bisa Kdei struggled with illness as a child until his father encouraged him to eat more fruits, which he says helped him to become healthier and more energetic.

“I am actually a fruit person, I like mangoes a lot, and bananas too. I fell repeatedly ill when I was a child until my dad asked me to eat fruits and I started getting better and healthy” he stated.