A few days after slamming Shatta Wale for insulting his mother during a performance last year, Andy Dosty has asked Bishop Yaw Owusu Ansah to pray for him live on TV.

The host for Showtym for Andy Dosty on Adom TV asked the pastor to bless his life and also pray to shield him from his enemies.

The TV host knelt to prove his seriousness which compelled Bishop Owusu Ansah to pray for him..

