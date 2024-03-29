Pastor and founder of Obed Amoah Duku Ministries, Apostle Dr Obed Amoah Duku, has advised Christians to stop giving offerings in the hope of receiving forgiveness.

He said asking for forgiveness requires just a prayer that has to become the lifestyle of all believers, adding that God does not require money to forgive.

The pastor explained his point during an interview on the Good Friday edition of Joy Prime’s Prime Morning.

“It’s a lifestyle just like worship. It has to be a part of you. When you have a relationship with God, it’s not only about closing your eyes and saying, ‘Father, in the name of Jesus and all of that.’ Sometimes, you can just be doing something and a thought comes to you, and then you say, ‘Lord, I’m so sorry, forgive me’; that’s a prayer, and you’re forgiven. It’s that simple. You don’t sow seed for forgiveness,” he told the host, Roselyn Felli.

According to him, there are other dimensions, like atonement for sins, which may demand the sowing of seed but not necessarily all the time.

“You can sow a seed because maybe you did something and somebody based on your sin stood against you on an evil altar, and so what you would want to do is that even though you’ve asked God for forgiveness, you want to approach His altar again with a sacrifice and then demand a reversal of that. So, that has its own place, but not in the area of forgiveness,” he added.

In times of old, sins were forgiven by offering burnt sacrifices to the Lord, but currently, the pastor says the veil has been torn and every believer can approach the throne under the rule of grace and obtain mercy from God.

As Christians across the globe mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ within the period, Apostle Amoah Duku urged everyone to stop discouraging themselves and claiming their sins are unforgivable because “God forgives all sins and wipes them off completely.”

