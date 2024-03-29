Prices of fuel at the pumps across the country are projected to be maintained in the first pricing window in April 2024.

The forecast by COPEC suggests that during this period, a liter of petrol will maintain its price at GH¢13.41, provided there are no significant global shifts in petroleum prices, which are estimated at $874.09/MT for petrol, $835.64/MT for diesel, and $627.30/MT for LPG, coupled with a corresponding dollar to cedi exchange rate of 1:13.0555.

Similarly, the projection indicates that diesel will be priced at GH¢13.91 per liter, while LPG will be sold at GH¢14.20 per kilogram.

Looking ahead, COPEC suggests a potential uptick in petrol prices during the second pricing window, while diesel and LPG are expected to maintain their current prices.

