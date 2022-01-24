Kumawood actress, Yaa Jackson, has caused a stir online after she shared a photo baring out her chest to her 2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress who is known for showing off the flesh on her social media handles couldn’t conceal her excitement towards Valentine and one could tell she is eager to spend the day with her loved one in the month of February 2022.

The photo captured her showing off the crucifix tattoo coupled with her musical clef tattoo inked on her breast region.

She wrote: Valentine is approaching. You said men are what again?

Check out the photo below:

