Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashir Hayford, has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to investigate the alleged claim of ‘juju’ at the camp of the Black Stars.

Following the team’s early elimination from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, reports have emerged that black magic, also known as ‘juju’, heavily dominated the discussion at the camp of the team.

It has been reported that some players have distanced themselves and have threatened not to honour any call-up due to the alleged claims.

But, the former Black Queens and Legon Cities boss says the country’s football governing body and the government must fight the canker to ensure the team succeeds.

Bashir Hayford

“I am an experienced coach in this country and everybody knows my pedigree but the alleged issue of ‘juju’ at the camp of the Black Stars is worrying and must be investigated,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Players are now threatening that they will not honour call ups again due to the ‘juju’ claims. This is gradually ruining the Black Stars and it is about time the Ghana Football Association and the government investigate and fights this canker.

“The team needs serenity to succeed but if such stuff continues to happen at the camp, then disaster always awaits us because this is not the first time such incident has been reported,” he added.

The Black Stars having exited the tournament at the group phase now prepare to play Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March.