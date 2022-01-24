The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has suspended its indefinite strike action the body embarked upon recently.

The unanimous decision to suspend the strike was taken at an emergency meeting on January 17, after the body had undergone a validation of January salaries as well as the implementation and payment of 2017-2020 Conditions of Service (CoS).

The said validation was done over the weekend.

A press statement by CETAG leaders said, “teaching will be restored in all the 46 public colleges of education, effective January 25.”

CETAG wants the government to address the disparate payment of arrears of the 2017-2020 CoS.

“Notably, there have been widely observed disproportionate anomalies in the payment of the arrears as seen in the validation process across all the 46 public colleges of education.

“Unequivocally, the leadership of CETAG would like to express its utmost displeasure and grave concern about the manner in which the payment of the 2017-2020 CoS arrears have been implemented.”

According to CETAG, these arrears must be paid fully in February by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

