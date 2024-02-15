Shatta Wale’s benevolent spirit shone brightly as representatives from his camp embarked on a mission to spread joy and gratitude in his stead on Valentine’s Day.

While Shatta Wale himself wasn’t present, his presence was felt as his girlfriend, Maali and manager Sammy Flex, along with team members from his ride-hailing service Shaxi, carried out acts of kindness on his behalf.

Their mission was to extend support and appreciation to deserving individuals who have contributed to Shatta Wale’s success.

Their first stop was at the doorstep of young Kwaku Dubai, whose dedication to Shatta Wale’s music and enterprises has not gone unnoticed.

Clad in Shatta Movement attire, the team presented Kwaku Dubai with hampers filled with goodies, chocolates, and personalized Shaxi-branded T-shirts and keyholders. An undisclosed sum of money was presented to him as a token of gratitude for his unwavering support.

Continuing their philanthropic journey, the entourage made their way to Achimota market, where they interacted with women who form an integral part of Shatta Wale’s support system.

Dressed in Shaxi-branded attire, they distributed hampers and Shaxi branded merchandise, to express their heartfelt appreciation.

Taking to Facebook, Shatta Wale expressed gratitude to Kwaku Dubai, the women of Achimota market, and all those who have contributed to his journey.

Through these gestures of love and compassion, Shatta Wale continues to demonstrate his commitment to giving back to his community and spreading love in all its forms.

