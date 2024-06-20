Several offices at the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly in Nkawkaw were inundated after less than an hour of heavy rainfall this afternoon, leaving workers stranded.

The torrential downpour led to significant flooding throughout the assembly building, with water quickly submerging entire offices and corridors.

The sudden flood has impacted the assembly’s ability to function effectively, as many staff members found themselves unable to access their workspaces.

Employees and visitors to the assembly were seen wading through waterlogged areas, attempting to salvage office equipment and important documents.

The flooding has raised concerns about the building’s drainage and water management systems, as such a rapid accumulation of water suggests possible underlying infrastructural issues.

Efforts are underway to assess the damage and clear the water.

