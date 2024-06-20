Nigerian music star Wizkid delivered a pointed response to a critic who compared him unfavorably to fellow artists Tems and Ayra Starr.

The exchange began when a social media user, Abass, agreed with budding artiste Odumodu Black that the female stars are superior to more established artists, including Wizkid.

While Wizkid agreed that the songstresses are amazing, he expressed that the comparison is unpalatable and a downgrade to his decades-long career.

The troll further tweeted, “So Ayra Starr and Tems are better than you. I’m glad you used your mouth to say Odumodu is not lying.”

His rebuttal struck Wizkid’s nerve as he criticized the nature of the comment.

He replied that Abass was not raised by a good woman and is not loved at home.

His reply has garnered significant attention, with fans applauding him for standing up for himself against keyboard warriors.