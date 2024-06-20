The chief of Assin Dansame, Okofo Twum Berimah VI, alongside community members, has inaugurated a new health facility aimed at enhancing healthcare services for residents of Assin Dansame and surrounding areas. T

he newly established Dansame Health Centre (DHC) was funded through community efforts, spearheaded by the chief and his elders.

The facility features a 10-bed ward for both male and female patients, a consultation room, a delivery ward, and a waiting area.

This comprehensive setup is designed to address various healthcare needs and improve medical services within the community.

At the handover ceremony to the Assin North District Health Directorate, Okofo Twum Berimah VI expressed his satisfaction with the project’s completion, describing it as a fulfilling mission for the betterment of local healthcare.

The Assin North Director of Health, Dr. Paulette Brown, acknowledged the timely establishment of the clinic, noting that it would significantly enhance healthcare for residents in the area.