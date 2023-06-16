Owner and bankroller of Berry Ladies, Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah, says Ghanaian Women’s football teams must stay united to be able to chalk enough success.

Women’s football in the country has seen little success in Africa despite their dominance in the country.

According to her, it is about time the teams stay united and push each other anytime any club is representing the country in Africa.

“My first suggestion will be unity. One of the things we are lacking is to stand together as one force. When Hasaacas Ladies won the WAFU B tournament and participated in the Women’s Champions League, they were the runners-up, the support was very strong but we could have done better,” she told Mavis Amanor on ‘AGOKANSIE NKOMMO’ on Adom TV.

“Ampem Darkowa went and what did we do to support them? So I am thinking that when we have a champion and the team is to represent the country in Africa, we should all come together and support to project our teams and country,” she added.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies were crowned champions of the 2022/23 Women’s Premier League in the country.

