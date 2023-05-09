A 20-year-old woman in northern Nigeria has sued her dad for forcing her to marry a stranger, local media report.

Fatima Aliyu’s lawyer told a Sharia (Islamic) court in Kaduna state that she already had someone she loves.

He said that the woman was not suing the father out of disrespect for him.

The father told the court that her late parents had chosen the groom for his daughter when they were alive and he wanted to respect their wishes.

Judge Malam Aiyeku Abdulrahman ruled that while the father has the right to choose a husband for his daughter, forced marriage was not encouraged.

He advised the man to be patient with his daughter.

“Allow her to present the person she wants to marry and if you are pleased with his religion and character, you allow her to get married,” the Punch quoted the judge as saying.