Tinny

Musician Tinny is not ready to give colleague Wisa Greid any attention, despite his efforts to start a ‘beef’.

As readers may recall, news of Tinny testing positive was COVID-19 was fulled by Wisa who later apologised for his conduct.

Tinny has since given an unmeasured response to his fellow musician, saying only a ‘fool and undisciplined’ person will make loose talk against someone who he once served in the music industry.

“When I saw his post, I laughed because only a f**l and someone who has no home training would make such comments. He is just angry I sacked him from the Bad Man Family hence the unnecessary comments he keeps making about me. I don’t think I will ever respond to him because he is below standard.”

Speaking on Kingdom FM, an angry Tinny said Wisa didn’t have the required training hence his uncouth behaviour.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR