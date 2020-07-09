An assistant pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Akure, Ondo state capital in Nigeria, Mr Gideon Bakare, has been sacked over attempted adultery.

According to Olaitan Olubiyi, RCCG’s spokesperson, Bakare was caught in a viral video with a married woman in her matrimonial home.

Olubiyi pointed out that the pastor was seen in a very compromising position with the said woman, and as such, he has been excommunicated from the church, The Cable reports.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the sacked RCCG pastor, Gideon Bakare

The spokesman made it clear that the RCCG has dissociated itself with Bakare’s act which is contrary to the church’s core values.

He said: “The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission,” the statement read.

“Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church was recently accused of an attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo state.”

Meanwhile, the sacked cleric has been ordered to return all church properties in his custody with immediate effect and stay off all associated connections with the mission.