Ghanaian rapper, Tinny, has denied reports of him testing positive to Covid-19 after news of his ill health spread like wildfire.

It is worthy to note that two days ago, his status was disclosed by colleague, Nii Funny, who appealed to Ghanaians to be steadfast in prayers for his colleague.

But, Tinny has issued a statement, saying he was healthy and has not in any way tested positive to the novel respiratory virus.

Tinny, however explained that the misunderstanding could have been caused by a jest conversation he had with Nii Funny.

The We Still Dey hitmaker is pleading with the public to remain calm and observe all safety protocol while desisting from riding on fake news.

Below is Tinny’s release: