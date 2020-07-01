Rapper Nii Addo Quaynor, better known by his stage name Tinny, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This was announced by fellow musician Nii Funny on his personal Facebook page.

“COVID 19 Is Real Ghanaians Should Pray for Tinny He Has Tested Positive,” Nii Funny wrote on Facebook.

Top politicians, celebrities and sportspeople have been infected as governments around the world take strict measures to curb the virus.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases surpass 17,700 with 13,268 recoveries and 112 fatalities.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 9,858

Ashanti Region – 3,615

Western Region – 1,556

Central Region – 972

Eastern Region – 623

Volta Region – 346

Upper East Region – 274

Northern Region – 120

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 102

Bono East Region – 52

Upper West Region – 40

Savannah Region – 39

Bono Region – 18

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 6