Police in Nigerian state, Ondo have arrested a 54-year-old man, Ojo Joseph, for allegedly setting ablaze five of his stepchildren.

The sad incident occurred at the Fagun Crescent area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect poured petrol into the room of his stepchildren and set them ablaze while asleep.

A source told Nigerian Tribune that the man perpetrated the heinous act because the mother of the children allegedly denied him sex.

According to the source, the alarm raised by the children attracted the neighbours who raced to the scene of the incident to save the children, but one of them was burnt to death in the inferno.

The mother of the seven children was said to have escaped from the inferno with her twins with a minor injury, but four of the children were rushed to a clinic where they were referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for medical treatment.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, spokesperson of the command, Funmi Odunlami said the man had been arrested for a case of alleged arson and murder.

The PPRO explained that the suspect is the stepfather of the victims and not their biological father, but said the suspect is the father of the 18-month-old twins.

Odunlami said an investigation had commenced into the matter and the man would be charged to court after the investigation.