The family of the renowned Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has provided an update on his health condition, addressing the recent reports about the amputation of one of his leg.

According to them, the difficult decision was taken to ensure his survival and recovery.

The family on Mr. Ibu’s official page, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have shown support for him during this challenging time.

According to their statement, as of 1:pm on Monday, November 6, Mr. Ibu had undergone seven surgeries, and unfortunately, one of his legs had to be amputated.

In their message, the family acknowledged the overwhelming support and assistance from well-meaning Nigerians and mentioned that, Mr. Ibu is still in a critical state, requiring all the help he can get.

An excerpt from their statement reads: “Greetings, fellow Nigerians. We want to express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has stood by our father during this challenging period. Our gratitude knows no bounds, and we believe that only the divine can adequately thank you for the immense support you have provided. As of 1 pm today, our father has undergone seven successful surgeries. Regrettably, one of his legs had to be amputated in the interest of preserving his life and improving his chances of recovery. This development has been emotionally challenging for all of us, but we have come to terms with it as our father’s new reality, all in the pursuit of ensuring his survival.”