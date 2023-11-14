Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has shared the reason he prefers to stick with only one woman in a relationship.

During a podcast video with reality TV star Doyin, he opened up about his commitment to staying faithful to one woman.

He explained that, cheating is a financial burden as it requires investing time, effort, and resources into multiple relationships.

Iyanya added that, even maintaining one relationship can be costly, let alone juggling multiple partners.

Iyanya’s statement has generated a flurry of responses from netizens across various social media platforms.

Some applauded his commitment to monogamy and agreed with his perspective on the expenses associated with cheating.