Veteran highlife artiste, Wutah Kobby has expressed reservations about being referred to as a legend in the music industry.

The “For Your Love” crooner clarified that, he is not contemplating retirement from active music thus it will be inappropriate to refer to him as a legend.

“If you have observed critically, in Ghana once they begin calling you or tagging you as a legend, it means you are no longer active in the music scene or you have finally decided to retire from music” he explained.

Wutah Kobby noted that, the world legend to him is a myth therefore he prefers to remain active in his music career.

He added that, as long as he and other artistes are alive and creating music, they are still in the process of writing their musical legacy thus would be prematurely to call them legends.