Telecel Ghana Music Award’s (TGMA) Artiste of the Year (AOTY), Stonebwoy has clarified his decision not to respond to King Promise’s congratulatory message after his big win on the awards night.

During an interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy explained that he saw the message while scrolling through social media but didn’t feel the need to respond.

He attributed this to having many messages he hadn’t responded to yet, and King Promise’s message simply fell into that category.

Stonebwoy cautioned that his lack of response should not be interpreted as harboring any ill feelings towards King Promise.

He reiterated that he values congratulatory messages and believes in extending such gestures to others in the industry.

Asked if some utterances made prior and after the awards night contributed to his decision to snub the congratulatory message, Stonebwoy remarked that he is not petty and has no issues with King Promise personally.

He described King Promise as one of the junior brothers in the music industry, reminding that they have collaborated in the past.

Stonebwoy emphasized that he prefers to avoid unnecessary drama or misunderstandings in the industry.

He urged against misconstruing his actions as indicative of any underlying issues with King Promise.

RELATED