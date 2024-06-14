The ongoing conflict between Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and media executive Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu has escalated to a legal level, with Baba Sadiq filing a police complaint against the artist.

The dispute centers around allegations of defamation and threats.

During an interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy revealed that Baba Sadiq, after being served by his legal team, rushed to the police station to also file complaint against him for some comments he allegedly made about two weeks ago.

Stonebwoy questioned the timing of this complaint, suggesting that if there were any genuine threats, Baba Sadiq would have publicly addressed them sooner.

“Immediately he was served he rushed to the police station to go and report that I have threatened him. An opinionated guy like him has been threatened a week or two weeks ago and he did not mention. He’s done all the interviews and he was not quick to mention I have threatened him. After the lawsuit hit, speed,” Stonebwoy told host Andy Dosty.

As a law abiding citizen as he describes himself, Stonebwoy disclosed his intention to file a counter-statement with the police, aiming to clarify the situation and respond to the allegations.

The reigning Artiste of the Year asserted that he has substantial evidence to counter the claims and defend his reputation.

He asserted that Baba Sadiq’s accusations are baseless and that he has maintained his silence on the matter until now to avoid escalating the situation further.

The feud escalated following some comments Stonebwoy’s team has labeled as defamatory made by Baba Sadiq, who alleged that the former called his wife to disrespect and threaten her.

Clarifying his actions, Stonebwoy admitted to contacting Baba Sadiq’s wife but reiterated that the call was neither disrespectful nor threatening.

He explained that the purpose of the call was to express his concerns about Baba Sadiq’s negative remarks about him.

Stonebwoy described Baba Sadiq’s wife as a childhood friend and noted their longstanding professional relationship, including collaborations in promoting his music.

According to Stonebwoy, the conversation with her was amicable, and she assured him that she would address the issue.

However, Stonebwoy expressed surprise and frustration upon later seeing Baba Sadiq’s continued defamatory remarks on social media, where he accused Stonebwoy of being a “violent abuser of women”, among other allegations.

In response to these accusations, Stonebwoy’s legal team took action in a suit demanding a retraction and apology and GHS 3million compensation.

