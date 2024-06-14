The Food and Drugs Authority is urging the public to be wary of places they buy food, either on the streets or in restaurants and hotels for their safety and to stay away from vendors without FDA permits.

The public should also look out for street food vending permits and hygiene permits when buying food to safeguard their health.

Mr John Laryea Odai-Tettey, the Ashanti Regional Head of FDA, who gave the advice, said patronising vendors and food establishments with permits was the surest way to guarantee their safety.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Mr Odai-Tettey advised the public to stay away from vendors and restaurants without FDA permits in their own interest.

He said contaminated food posed a danger to consumers and could lead to various forms of food-borne illnesses.

“The food supply chain is made up of different players who must ensure that safe food gets to the consumer by implementing the established good practices at the various stages of the chain where they operate,” he said.

Actors in the supply chain such as primary producers, processors/manufacturers, transporters, storage facility operators, distributors, vendors, consumers and regulators have roles to play in ensuring food safety.

Regulators at all levels of the food supply chain must collaborate effectively, share information and work seamlessly along the chain, he said.

Mr Odai-Tettey said contaminated food may occur through accident, negligence, ignorance, weak or failed systemic controls, or intentional activities due to fraud.

“It is, therefore, necessary to sensitise the entire population on food safety risks to increase their level of preparedness for the unexpected, as well as, remain vigilant at all times,” Mr. Odai-Tettey said.

He called on manufacturers and processors to establish and maintain good practices to ensure that every unit of operation was appropriately controlled.

He encouraged storage facility operators to acquire licenses from the FDA and observe good storage and distribution practices in the interest of public health.