Celebrated British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua has revealed he still lives with his mother at age, 34.

Joshua, who has amassed wealth and his latest is a £15 million win against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, revealed he has returned to his mother’s two-bedroom former government housing.

In a recent interview with documentarian Louis Theroux, Joshua mentioned that, he has a strong bond with his family, making it very easy to move out and live independently.

“In our culture, we grew up in our own family home, we support our parents. ‘Why am I going to move out and leave my mum by herself, for some girl? Family is the most important thing. ‘When a girl gets with me, she ain’t just marrying me, she’s marrying my family, he explained.

In his opinion, it is easier to support his mother and be attentive to her needs if they live together, adding that he will continue to live with her for as long as he can.

He expressed his family system is more important than the desire for any girl or his personal desire to live alone.