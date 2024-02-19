Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region have warned the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay away from the parliamentary seat in the constituency.

Addressing a press conference, the NPP executives said, President Akufo-Addo nominating the Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP) Ophelia Mensah Heyford as Minister for Environment Science Technology and Innovation, will secure the seat for the NPP.

According to them, they welcome the nomination of their MP adding that they have waited for too long for her elevation ahead of the 2024 election.

They believe this will pull massive votes for the MP and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

They are confident that ‘breaking the eight’ will be easy in the Mfantseman Constituency following their MP’s ministerial position.

The Constituency Secretary, Evans Osei, vowed that the executives will not let the party and Dr. Bawumia down as they will do everything possible to retain power in the December general election.

