

The Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, says the public must know the full voting records of their Members of Parliament, especially on the approval of loan agreements.

The traditional ruler cum academician was speaking at a public forum as part of events to mark 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Takoradi.

According to the Omanhene [Paramount Chief], Parliament cannot continue to approve all loan agreements put before it and refuse to accept part of the responsibility for the country’s current debt crisis.

He cited former Sekondi MP, Paapa Owusu Ankomah and the MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey who reside in his traditional jurisdiction.

He said he would like to demand their voting records and the reasons behind their votes in support of loan agreements that have led the country to the current economic doldrum.

“Sometimes I even ask myself that should they be (Members of Parliament) based on party lines. One is Paapa Owusu Ankomah and the other one is Joe Ghartey. We are in debt. I would like to see their voting records.”

“How many of those loans did they vote for and why did they vote for it. Has anyone told us and what is Parliament doing about it?”

“We are in debt and anytime they bring the loans, MPs vote and accept it as if we are mad people in this country,” he said angrily.

