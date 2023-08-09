Flagbearer hopeful on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has promised to help the party secure two million votes in the Ashanti Region in order to help the party stay in power after the 2024 general election.

This is why he says he is the right candidate to lead the NPP to the 2024 general election and delegates should therefore consider and vote for him.

He said the party will need two million votes from the Ashanti Region alone in order to retain power during the 2024 elections and the person who could help the party to secure such votes is himself.

He said failure to make him the flagbearer of the NPP going into the 2024 elections will cause the party a lot as Ghanaians prefer him to other candidates in the flagbearer race.

Mr Kyerematen, who was speaking at Bidieso at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, as part of his campaign tour, said the party has the chance to continue to remain in power if he is made the flagbearer.

Ten candidates, including Mr Kyerematen are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party slated for November 4, 2023.

He asked delegates not to give in to influence by anybody to vote for someone who will not help the party to win the 2024 general election.

He explained that aside his ability to gain two million votes in the Ashanti Region, he is also the preferred candidate who could gain more votes in the Volta Region to weaken the strength of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said if the party does not want to go into opposition, then the party must elect him to lead the party into the elections.