Kwaw Blay, owner of Spartan Ives Limited and son of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Freddie Blay, has categorically denied allegations made by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The MP accused the Blay family of attempting to illegally acquire land belonging to Labadi Beach Hotel, a state-owned property in Accra.

In response, the family has threatened legal action, assuring that Ablakwa will soon hear from their lawyers.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 22, Spartan Ives Limited vehemently dismissed the allegations as “false and baseless.”

The company clarified that it has not assumed control of the beachfront land owned by Labadi Beach Hotel, contrary to the accusations.

Kwaw Blay and his company expressed confidence that the truth will ultimately prevail, and they will be exonerated from the unsubstantiated accusations.

They emphasised their commitment to resolving the issue through legal means and ensuring that their reputation remains untarnished.

The statement concluded by reiterating Spartan Ives Limited’s dedication to transparency and fairness, underscoring that they have always conducted their business within the bounds of the law.

The company urged the public to disregard the baseless claims and await the legal proceedings for clarity.

“Regrettably, these false and baseless allegations made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his social media accounts and carried by several media outlets are part of a broader attempt to tarnish our reputation as a business and distract from our continued success.”

“We are confident that the truth will prevail and that our company will be exonerated from these baseless claims.”

Spartan Ives Limited clarified that it has not taken control of the beachfront land owned by Labadi Beach Hotel, contrary to the allegations.

ALSO READ: