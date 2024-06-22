Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has urged leaders to serve humbly and respectfully.

According to the Okyenhene, throughout history, no single rich or great leader has died and was buried with his riches but rather the lives that they impacted while they lived.

“No rich man in the world has been buried with his fleet of cars or houses. The memories they leave in the lives of others and their communities rather stay for life,” Osagyefuo noted.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin added that a great leader leaves an indelible legacy for generations unborn.

“There is power in humility, there is authority in humility, we don’t use power to enrich ourselves, we use power to serve diligently. The greatest currency is humility and service” Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin added.

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Benkum Division of Akyem Abuakwa State, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin called on all traditional leaders within Okyeman to live by example and impact the lives of their subjects.

