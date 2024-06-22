Ghana has been awarded the rights to host the 2026 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Seniors Championships, triumphing over Botswana in a competitive bid.

The country’s athletics governing body, Ghana Athletics announced on Saturday via its social media handles that the West African nation will host the 2026 edition.

Out of the 15 countries that voted for the next competition host, Ghana garnered 12 votes, while Botswana managed only three.

Ghana’s successful bid was led by a delegation including Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Bawa Majeed, President of Ghana Athletics Bawah Fuseini, and Vice President in charge of administration Charles Osei Assibey.

Following the CAA General Assembly in Douala where it was announced that Botswana and Ghana are the countries being considered, the latter was encouraged to bid for the prestigious event, leveraging its world-class facilities showcased during the recent African Games 2023 and the CAA Region II Seniors Championships.

The country is now expected to deliver another exemplary event in 2026.

In the ongoing championships, three Ghanaian athletes have advanced to the semi-finals of the 100m events. Isaac Botsio and Edwin Gadayi secured their places in the men’s 100m, both finishing second in their heats. Deborah Acheampong also advanced in the women’s 100m, finishing second in her heat.