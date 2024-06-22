Portugal booked their place in the last 16 as group winners at Euro 2024 following a routine victory over Turkey in Dortmund.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half, striking first time past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after Nuno Mendes’ cross from the left was deflected fortunately into his path.

A calamitous own goal doubled Portugal’s lead when defender Samet Akaydin failed to look up before passing it back to Bayindir, who could not prevent the ball from rolling into his own net.

That dampened the exuberant Turkish support, which had begun with hundreds of fans marching to the stadium from the city centre, draped in flags.

Portugal’s support was equally impressive if fewer in number, and they celebrated as their side played with fluidity and composure.

Their team sealed the win when Cristiano Ronaldo unselfishly teed up Bruno Fernandes for a tap-in to make it 3-0 before an hour was played.

The 2016 champions will take on Group F opponents Georgia on Wednesday knowing their job is complete in the group stages, while Turkey can still qualify when they travel to Hamburg to face the Czech Republic.