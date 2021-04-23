A judge shocked his court when he angrily told a Fulani man who had entered his court with his hat on that Ghana could still invoke the Aliens Compliance Order (Act 1969).

He said the activation of the law which is still part of Ghana’s jurisprudence, will expel immigrants whose activities threaten the economic survival of the country.

“The Fulanis are making a mistake. The Aliens Compliance Order of 1969 is still part of our laws, if any government can invoke it then we will sack all aliens and free this our nation…they are pushing us to the wall,” he said.

The judge, Amadu Issifu, added: “…the armed robbers….as for them it won’t take time, we will amend our laws and accord police to shoot on sight so that we will reduce their numbers.”

READ ALSO:

He made the comments in open court on Thursday at the Nalerigu District Court where he was acting as the judge as the substantive magistrate is on leave.

The judge was hearing a chieftaincy litigation suit involving the paramount chief of Chereponi when the man believed to be of Fulani extraction entered the court with his hat on.

The man entered and went straight to sit at the gallery of the courtroom without removing his hat.

The judge took notice of the breach and quickly paused and turned his attention to him.

“Tell him that he should have been remanded for one week”, the judge addressed the man through an interpreter.

“Because ignorance of the law is no excuse…When you go to remand for one week, you would learn from detention. So whoever is coming here should be very careful,” he added.

The Aliens Compliance Order of November 18, 1969, was a Busia government intervention policy that aimed at controlling the immigrant population and restricting the exercise of certain activities by non-nationals.

The Order affected close to 200,000 aliens from Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso and Mali.