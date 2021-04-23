An unidentified man came face-to-face with death when his car got stuck in mud following a heavy downpour Thursday morning.

The grey Toyota car traveling at the edge of a bridge got stuck as flood gushed out of the drainage.

The driver couldn’t leave his car for fear he would drown as the water level kept rising around his car.

Media personality, Benjamin Okoh, shared a video from the scene and called on the state government to hurry to the man’s aid, as all efforts he was left with was to clinch to his window.

In the video, passersby are seen standing at a safe distance watching the driver struggle at Eniola Davies Street, Fagba, Oko-Oba.

Fortunately, residents succeeded in pulling the man to safety and later retrieved his car before it could fall off the edge of the road.

Video below: