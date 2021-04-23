Nigerians have hailed their favourite artiste, Davido as he makes history as the most followed African artiste on social media.

Davido clocked 20 million followers on Instagram last night, making him the first to achieve the milestone.

The singer also continues to maintain his number one spot as the most-followed African artiste on major social media platforms, ahead of his fellow superstars; Wizkid, Burna Boy among other top-rated artists.

The DMW label boss did not hesitate to celebrate this achievement as he took to his page to announce the new feat.

In Nigeria, Wizkid follows Davido with 12.2m, Don Jazzy with 10.9m, Olamide, 7.7m Burna Boy with 6.6m.

Sarkodie is currently leading the Ghanaian trend with 4.4m, followed closely by Stonebwoy’s 3.6m and Shatta Wale’s 3.2m followers.

Meanwhile, Nigerian have flooded Davido’s comment section with congratulatory messages as others described him as the GOAT in African music.





