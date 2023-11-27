The Gbetsile Circuit Court has fined a welder, Emman­uel Baffour, GH¢6,000 for stealing two half steel plates, one wheelbarrow, and an angle bar on the property of Lawrence Odoi at Mataheko, a suburb of Accra.

This is contradictory to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

The accused pleaded guilty and prayed for the court to show him mercy, since he sold the items to purchase food to eat.

The court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes Botch­way, said Baffour either paid the fine or would go to jail for two years.

The prosecutor, Inspec­tor Gloria Karikari, said the complainant, Odoi, resided in Ashaiman, Lebanon while the ac­cused, Baffour, lived at Mataheko in Accra.

On November 9, 2023, the complainant went to his shop at CK Farms in Mataheko and detected that it had been broken into, and his two half steel plates, one wheelbarrow, and an angle bar had been stolen.

Prosecution said a complaint was lodged with the police, and on November 16, Baffour was arrested.

