Award-winning musician Efya has pleaded with female investors to get involved in the music industry.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Efya’s attention was drawn to the fact that only a few women end up picking roles as financiers to musicians in Ghana.

Though the cause of that was not mentioned and is currently unknown, The “Gingam Queen” seems to be very passionate about the role of women in the music industry.

She however went ahead to appeal to female investors to invest money into the music industry which currently seems male-dominated.

“Please, this is an appeal to all the rich mummies in the building. We have some very amazing talents in Ghana and if you have some extra change, I believe that putting it in an artiste will be very beneficial.

“Not to just you and your brand, but also to the artiste to be able to know that they are solidified with somebody that is financially comfortable to be able to support them take their music and brand to another level,” she pleaded.

Efya, who is currently promoting her newly released EP dubbed ‘No More Tears’ said that she strongly believes that there are a lot of women out there who have the capacity and ability to handle artists in Ghana by helping them financially.

“I believe that there are women in this country who can do that and if you can we are appealing to you all to come out and do your best, especially the up-and-coming ones and some of us who are holding the fort.”

Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, better known by her stage name Efya, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress from Kumasi.

