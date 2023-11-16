The Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) says the mining of about half a million tonnes of bauxite from the Nyinahin range in the Ashanti Region will soon begin.

This follows the successful completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and social impact analysis to ensure responsible mining.

According to the CEO of the Corporation, Michael Ansah, measures were also being put in place to ensure the exercise meets international standards.

“Following all of this work, we have been able to establish bauxite reserves in the order of some three hundred and seventy-five million tonnes in the hills 4, 5 and 6 of the Nyinahin range.

“Earlier on, GIADEC had carried out the verification of the first three hills in Nyinahin, that is hills 1, 2 and 3 and that came to a hundred and sixteen million metric tonnes so together we are looking at a half a million tonnes of bauxite from hills 1 to hills 6 that have qualified in line with international standards”.

The update from GIADEC comes three years after President Akufo-Addo announced that a bauxite company will start mining at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua district.

Addressing a durbar at Nyinahin R/C School park during a tour of the region, the President said the bauxite company had completed its preparatory works and that soon workers would arrive at the site to commence business which would in turn create job opportunities for the youth and also accelerate the development of the area.

“This bauxite nearly became the personal property of one individual, but we are going to ensure that the entire country benefits from the resources, especially the people of Nyinahin,” he added.

Currently, Ghanaians have taken to social media to resume the debate on mining in reserved areas following a request for a mining license by High Street Ghana Limited to mine in the Kakum National Park.

While the request was rejected by the Minerals Commission, many are still worried about the continuous destruction of lands and water bodies due to mining activities.

Touching on this, the CEO for GIADEC insists responsible mining will be at the core of the yet to commence exercise.

“Another thing that is a major concern to all of us, I mean, several Ghanaians is the whole environment because we are mining in the Tano Offin forest reserve and the work relating to the environmental, social impact analysis has been done.

“All the issues around hydrology have been addressed and this is going to be a very important thing that allows us to mine in a very responsible way,” Michael Ansah said.