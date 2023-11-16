Ghana’s agricultural landscape has long celebrated the vital contributions of farmers and livestock keepers through the National Farmers’ Day (NFD) Celebration.

However, a significant oversight in recognizing the fisheries subsector prompted the inception of the National Fish Festival (NFF) in 2015.

This article explores the background of the Fish Festival, its evolution, and what to expect at the upcoming 2023 celebration.

The Fish Festival, inaugurated on October 22, 2015, in Prampram, Greater Accra Region, aimed to rectify the imbalance in recognizing fishers and aquaculture operators and by extension, showcase the fisheries subsector’s contribution to Ghana’s economy.

In light of the above, themes for the festivals have consistently emphasized sustainable fisheries and aquaculture development.

Another unique feature of the festival is the myriad of stakeholders, including fish farmers, marine fisheries, aquaculture companies, government agencies, research institutions, and media who have collaborated to ensure its success.

This collaboration highlights the diverse facets of the fisheries sector, emphasizing the holistic approach needed for its sustainable growth.

The 2023 Fish Festival

This year’s festival theme, “Developing Ghana’s Blue Economy for Sustainable Fisheries Management and National Development,” underscores the pivotal role the fisheries sector plays in the economic development of the country.

The focus is on transforming and growing the aquaculture sub-sector to increase domestic fish production, reduce imports, and create job opportunities along the value chain.

Scheduled for November 20th and 21st, 2023, at the Black Star Square in the Greater Accra Region, the 2023 Fish Festival promises an array of activities.

The festival will serve as an exhibition platform for fishing and aquaculture inputs, fish products, panel discussions on sector issues, and a fish market.

The festival’s interactive nature aims to educate the public on aquaculture and marine fisheries, foster learning and networking, and promote business partnerships among value chain actors.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development who are the organisers of the festival, Marian Kpakpah, says the festival is open to the public.

She, on behalf of her minister, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson, extended a cordial invitation to all stakeholders, partners, donor agencies, corporate bodies, and the general public.

As the 2023 National Fish Festival approaches, it stands as not just a celebration but a platform for collaboration, learning, and recognition.

It’s an opportunity for the nation to come together and acknowledge the vital contributions of fishers and aquaculture operators, while also addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in developing Ghana’s blue economy.