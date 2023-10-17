Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton says he expects a competitive game against the United States of America (USA).

Ghana takes on the USA in the final international friendly games on Wednesday, October 18 at 01:30 a.m. in Nashville.

This was after the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the first friendly game at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

However, the USA also lost 1-3 to Germany this past weekend in a similar international friendly outing and ahead of the game.

Coach Hughton highlighted the challenges his team is up against in a pre-game presser.

“I think the challenges are quite obvious. We are up against a very good team that has got good experience with a very good ranking and of course, playing at home,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“We have watched a lot of games, we watched the recent game against Germany and I think it was a game of two halves.

The USA did really well, particularly in the first half but of course up against a very good and experienced German team so we know the challenges are high and this is the reason why we are here.

We had a very challenging game of course on Saturday. In the first half of the game, we competed and competed very well and conceded two poor goals but you can’t do that against that type of quality. So yes, the challenges will be high but that is exactly why we are here,” he added.

The Black Stars will be without defender Joseph Aidoo who sustained an ankle injury in the game against Mexico in just 28 minutes of action.

