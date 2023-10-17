The Black Stars of Ghana on Monday held their final training session ahead of their friendly game against the United States of America (USA).

The West African country will be hosted at the GEODIS Park in the final October international friendly game in Nashville, Tennessee.

Medeama SC defender, Abdul Fatawu Hamid who joined the team on Monday was part of the training session.

Meanwhile, Joseph Aidoo, who suffered an ankle injury against Mexico in the first friendly game at the Bank of America missed the training session.

The Celta Vigo defender is due to fly back to Spain for further treatment.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 1:30 a.m.

The game forms part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana next month begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar (Nov. 13) and Comoros (Nov. 21).

Here are photos from the training session: